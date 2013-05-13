Peasheller.net Offers Free Pea Shelling Machine Analysis

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Peasheller.net specializes in pea shelling tools, and is offering a free comparative analysis of the top pea shelling machines on the market. Pea shelling machines come in different shapes and sizes, and each has its own benefits and features.



The four main pea shelling machines available to consumers include Mini Shellers, Mr. Pea Shellers, Electric Mr. Pea Shellers and Little Shellers. In terms of size, Mr. Pea Sheller is the smallest model and is actually hand-held. This model is perfect for smaller projects and pea shelling hobbyists. The largest model is the Little Sheller, which has a length of 25.5 inches and a width of 16.5 inches.



The only model without an electric motor, unless a mixer is added, is Mr. Pea Sheller which has a hand crank. Bushels per hour vary for each model, but range between one and four bushels. The free comparative analysis covers a wide variety of subjects related to pea shellers, and provides customers insightful product knowledge.



Peasheller.net also offers pea shelling accessories and supplies. Customers can find items such as fabric pea sheller bags, Taylor Pea Shelling Pans, Taylor Pea Shelling Rollers and replacement parts. Pea Shellers are extremely difficult to find in traditional retail stores. Peasheller.net is the best place to find the right pea shelling equipment at the right price.



On Peasheller.net customers will find specials on name brand products. Product catalogs and reviews enable customers to not only purchase the best pea shelling equipment, but also to make informed buying decisions. No other retailer can match the quality of information or service.



To learn more about the pea shelling machines offered by Peasheller.net please visit www.peasheller.net , or phone (334) 245-9287 to speak to a representative. Personnel are ready to assist with product questions or place orders. Learn more about pea shelling by accessing the free comparative analysis today.



Contact Information:

Peasheller.net

Address

2678 Reeves St.

Dothan, Alabama 36303

United States

Telephone: (334) 245-9287

Website: www.peasheller.net