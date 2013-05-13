Peasheller.net Offers Great Price on Taylor Pea Sheller Rollers

Dothan, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Pea shelling is a process made easier with the right tools. Peasheller.net specializes in providing the highest quality pea shelling tools and accessories, and is currently offering Taylor Pea Sheller Rollers at the affordable price of $149.95. This price includes the return of used rollers and postage.



Taylor Pea Sheller Rollers should be replaced every seven years for optimal performance. When rollers become hard, peas are not effectively fed through shelling machines. This can cause unnecessary delays or defects. Efficient and effective pea shelling saves time and energy for owners. It is worthwhile to replace rollers to optimize the pea shelling process.



Peasheller.net is where professionals go to get their pea shelling equipment. The company offers a variety of shelling machines including Taylor Pea Shellers, Electric Mr. Pea Shellers and Mini Pea Shellers. Customers also have a wide selection of accessories and replacement parts to choose from. The company supplies items such as foot grommets, bearing blocks and bearing springs.



Peasheller.net is more than just an online marketplace. It is a resource for pea shelling enthusiasts to learn about tools and accessories. Product reviews provide useful tips and insights into pea shelling products, and allow customers to “visually touch” items via the Internet. There is no better source for information on pea shelling.



Peasheller.net owner Kerry Clabaugh states "It is extremely difficult to find pea shellers in large retail stores. Peasheller.net personnel work diligently to provide customers the best products and information, and meet the needs of pea shelling enthusiasts. No other company can match the level of our service or dedication."



To learn more about Peasheller.net please phone (334) 245-9287 or visit http://www.peasheller.net



Taylor Pea Shelling Rollers facilitate pea shelling in an efficient and effective manner. Optimize the pea shelling process today with a new Taylor Pea Shelling Roller.



Contact Information

Peasheller.net

Address:2678 Reeves St.

Dothan, Alabama 36303

United States

Telephone: (334) 245-9287

Website: http://www.peasheller.net