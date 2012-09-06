Pebble Tec Pool Finish in High Demand

Agoura Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Platner Pools - Pebble Tec has become increasingly popular as a pool finish versus traditional white plaster finishes, by offering a whole host of advantages and features that white plaster lacks. Pebble Tec is made from naturally tumbled pebbles and specifically formulated cement, which makes it a particularly strong and long lasting material, ideal for swimming pools. In addition, Pebble Tec comes in a wide variety of colors and the natural finish creates a spectrum of colors (depending on position of the sun), which in itself has allured swimming pool owners throughout the country. Swimming pool and spa design and construction companies, like Platner Pools and Spas in Southern California, have been on the forefront of Pebble Tec in a bid to meet this growing demand and bring the benefits of Pebble Tec to all customers.



Platner Pools and Spas are Pebble Tec installation specialists. They are expert pool builders in not only the new construction and design of pools, but they are also experts at pool remodeling and replacement of old and outdated concrete decking and pool flooring. They can enhance the aesthetic beauty of an existing pool and its area by masterfully adding Pebble Tec, Pebble Sheen, and Pebble Fina. This addition is fundamental for swimming pool remodels, by not only utilizing Pebble Tec’s inherent functionality, but also because of its ability to transform the décor of the pool into a more natural setting, by blending waterfalls with boulders and creating shore-like edges and sloping beach effects, for instance. More and more pool owners are turning to Pebble Tec to take advantage of its natural beauty and function, and Platner Pools and Spas is offering their expertise in the industry to successfully accommodate client’s budgets and needs in all things Pebble Tec.



About Platner Pools and Spas

About Platner Pools and Spas

Based out of Los Angeles County, California, Platner Pools and Spas have been building, repairing, remodeling and designing swimming pools and spas since 1985. They are fully licensed and insured. They specialize in other swimming pool and spa related services including: complete or partial remodel/renovation, plaster, 3M Colorquartz, pebble tec, pebble sheen, pebble fina, tile & coping, hardscape, landscape, chlorine and salt water systems, new energy efficient pool equipment, BBQ and fire pits, and earthquake repairs. They offer no-cost consultations, completion dates on all contracts, and owner supervision. For more information, visit www.platnerpools.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.