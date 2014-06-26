PEC Lights Presents Its Vast Range of Lighting Solutions

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Lights as we know is among the most essential elements of everyday life today. The world runs on energy and without proper lighting solutions, almost every work would come to halt across the world. Especially, with the world working 24/7 it is more than important for companies to get uninterrupted power and lights. The forms of light since its discovery has evolved and the efforts have always been to offer innovative lighting solutions. There are numerous companies across the globe who offer various kinds of lighting solutions and lighting equipment. One company which belongs to UK and offers a vast range of lighting solutions are the PEC Lights.



The company was formed in 2004 and is promoted by Panesar Electrcial Co. and is one of the branches offering different kinds of lighting products. The company launched its website in the year 2008 as an attempt to capture a larger market through its online presence. The site was started as an exclusive store for lights but further expanded into various electrical products. It now serves as a one stop electrical warehouse for all kinds of electrical needs. The company presently offers products manufactured by some of the popular brands which includes the names of Aurora, Eglo, Firstlight, United Lights, HIB, Wylex, Dimplex, Alco, etc.



The company prides itself for giving individual attention to the customers irrespective of their orders being large or small. The basic business philosophy adopted by the company is ensure customer satisfaction and offer products which help in facilitating the needs of lighting. In order to check their vast collection of lighting products, customers can visit their online electrical and lighting store at http://www.peclights.com/. The company also offers wholesale LED lights for customers across the world. They especially cater to the needs of people in UK and offer Free Shipping for their products.



The products include click switches and sockets, LED GU10 Lamps and chrome switches. In order to purchase online customers may register with their accounts and buy the products. The company accepts payments through all the popular online payment options. In case they wholesale buyers wish to custom order and avail bulk discounts they can get in touch with the company’s representatives through the mentioned email id. They may even call on their mentioned helpline numbers and get answers to all their queries.



