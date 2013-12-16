Peck Heating & Air Conditioning Offers a Free in Home Estimate to Individuals in the Roseville Area

Rocklin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- During those cold winter months, individuals residing in the Roseville area need to make sure their heater is in good condition. Peck Heating & Air Conditioning is currently offering a free in home estimate to individuals residing in the Roseville Area. The free in home estimate is also for air units, which residents definitely need during those hot summer months.



Residents and business owners who would like to schedule their free in home estimate on their heating unit or air conditioning unit can call Peck Heating & Air Conditioning to set up an appointment at their earliest convenience. This Roseville heater repair company has a good reputation for getting the job done on time.



During the appointment, the worker will take a look and measure any replacement needs on the spot. If they feel that something needs to be fixed, they will speak to the customer about the different options they have. Take note that during the free inspection, the worker will not be solving any problems with the equipment – individuals who need this done will need to schedule an appointment with a technician for diagnostics and repair.



Peck Heating & Air Conditioning has over 30 years of experience in the industry. Their experience is something to be proud of and it will only continue to grow. Most of the company’s business comes from repeat customers or referrals from those customers, so they are highly recommended.



When a customer chooses Peck Heating & Air Conditioning to do their work, the work will be done by the company they hired. This company does not sub-contract. The employees they send out to do the job are employed by Peck.



About Peck Heating & Air Conditioning

Peck Heating & Air Conditioning is a company that is fully dedicated to their work. They have many years of experience under their belts as they have been serving residents in the Sacramento area since 1977.



Company Contact: Erick Peck

Phone: 916 409-0768

Email: erickp@peckheatingandair.com