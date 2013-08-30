PECoaching Announces New Website to Help People Live Happier, More Satisfying Lives

NSW, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- PECoaching recently announced the release of their new website that presents in depth information about the life-changing benefits of PE Coaching, also known as Personal Empowerment Coaching. By teaching people how to alter their perceptions of the world and become more aware of the opportunities available to them, PE Coaching brings about meaningful change that helps people live happy and productive lives.



Drawing from the cognitive therapy known as neuro linguistic programming (NLP), PE Coaching helps people struggling with a wide range of issues, including depression, anxiety, phobias, relationship and career difficulties, negative behaviors like smoking and other concerns affecting overall health and wellbeing.



“I feel so proud of myself to mark off all that has been accomplished. I have so much more purpose and focus since the training and this is why I want to continue. I have even had people ask me about my positive attitude and my new found optimism,” a testimonial from the PE Coaching website noted.



PE Coaching is not just for individuals; its methods can also be applied to the corporate world, specifically for the purpose of raising employee morale and productivity. The theory of Corporate Values Alignment suggests that three conditions must be present in order for workers to reach their full potential: they must possess a genuine understanding that they have chosen their own values; they must know the values and vision of the corporation and recognize that the employees themselves are an integral part of the corporation’s success; and each employee’s own values must align with those of the corporation.



According to an article on the website, high performance teams have the following in common: “They face a compelling goal, all members are committed to achieving that goal, all members respect, trust, care about and are loyal to each other, all members are each willing to take risks and make difficult decision, all members creatively collaborate, all members advise each other, all members listen to each other, all members expect, work through, and value the outcome from occasional and even regular conflict or disagreement, all members each take for granted they are personally accountable for the result, all members enjoy going to work.”



About PE Coaching

PE Coaching stands for Personal Empowerment Coaching. The trainers and coaches at PE Coaching are committed to using the latest techniques to help individuals overcome what is holding them back from achieving what they want. Coaching can help people overcome phobias, fear and depression as well as coaching them to success in their personal life with helping them set SMART goals. Here people can find out about how NLP coaching (neuro linguistic programming) will help them get the results they have always wanted. For more information, please visit www.pecoaching.com.au.



24 James St, Leichhardt

NSW 2047

Australia