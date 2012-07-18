Peconic Bay Medical Center to Construct New Medical Campus in Manorville, New York

Riveehead, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- Peconic Bay Medical Health System (PBMC Health) today announced the establishment of a major medical ambulatory health campus, to be called the Campus for Advanced Ambulatory and Preventive Care, in Manorville, New York.



PBMC Health is the umbrella organization that includes Peconic Bay Medical Center, the largest hospital on Long Island’s East End, Peconic Bay Home Care, Peconic Bay Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, and a large number of physician practices covering a vast region of eastern Suffolk County.



Building the new Manorville campus is recognition of the large growing population in central Suffolk County, the need under Federal healthcare reform to develop medical services beyond hospital care, and PBMC Health’s focus on preventative health care.



The campus will encompass over 25,000 square feet of medical and ambulatory care offices in 3-4 new buildings. The site is located on Route 111 just south of Exit 70 of the Long Island Express. Developed by Parkridge Development, the complex also includes a CVS pharmacy and several retail stores.



The first PBMC Health building, currently scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2013, will include a primary/family care office, an Ob/Gyn practice, pediatrics and an urgent care center. The second building, currently in design, will include a center for digestive diseases, urology services and general surgery. Plans for the remaining buildings are still in development and may include a Harvard University-Joslin Diabetes Care Center among other prevention services.



The PBMC Health Manorville campus received support from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency last week. According to Andrew Mitchell, FACHE, President and CEO of PBMC Health and Peconic Bay Medical Center, PBMC is a tax exempt organization and needed assistance from the IDA since PBMC must lease the property.



“PBMC Health is extremely excited to bring a new ambulatory campus to the residents of Manorville and the surrounding communities,” stated Mr. Mitchell. “This is a model ambulatory program for the future just as the Kanas Center for Advanced Surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center was the model for advanced surgical care for East End residents,” he added.



Sherry Patterson, the Chairperson of Peconic Bay Medical Center, added, “Manorville and the surrounding communities have had limited access to advanced medical services due to the lack of medical offices in the area. PBMC Health is thrilled to help fill this unmet need and provide quality healthcare close to home.”



Located in Riverhead, NY, Peconic Bay Medical Center is a non-profit medical facility committed to providing exceptional care and improving the health of the communities it serves. Peconic Bay Medical Center offers wide ranging, full-scope services and programs along with state-of-the-art technology. The award-winning Kanas Center for Advanced Surgery is home to the da Vinci Surgical Robotics Program. PBMC is also a designated Stroke Center, a Bariatric Center of Excellence and recipient of the prestigious Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval for Total Joint Replacement for Hip and Knee. As a major clinical campus for the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, PBMC hosts graduate medical education programs in Family Medicine and Traditional Internship. Peconic Bay Medical Center is a member of the East End Health Alliance and affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.