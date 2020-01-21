Pectin Market Size to Register Strong Growth of 6.7 % CAGR to 2025

London, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Global Pectin Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Pectin is a plant-derived soluble fiber compound, mainly extracted from citrus fruits, oranges, apricots, cherries, apples, and carrots. It is also used as a raw material to produce industrial food processed product from apple and dried citrus peel which is available in white and light brown powder commercially. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, confectionary and dairy products, is increasing boosting the demand of the market. The rising global population along with growing need for increased food production is augmenting the demand for Pectin. Rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry is expected to will boost the growth of global Pectin market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.



Major market player included in this report are DowDupont, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, CP Kelco, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Tate & Lyle Plc, Naturex, Lucid Colloids Ltd, Silvateam S.P.A, Compañía Española De Algas Marinas S.A (CEAMSA)



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.



Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Function:

Thickener

Stabiliser

Gelling Agent

Fat Replacer

Others



By Raw Material:

Citrus Fruit

Apple

Sugar Beet

Others



By Type:

HM Pectin

LM Pectin



The regional analysis of global Pectin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and a surge in consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Pectin Market across North American region.



More Details about the report:



