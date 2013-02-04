Pediatric Dentists in Glendora Explain How and Why People Should Choose a Pediatric Dentist

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- According to Dr. Jeffrey A. Saladin, “It's been a little bit of a challenge for pediatric dentists in Glendora to kind of re-educate the public when it comes to misinformation that might be out there”.



If parents are looking for a children's dentist they should number one look for a pediatric dentists. That means a dentist that went through a four-year program to get their Dental Degree, which is a Doctor of Dental surgery. They also chose to enter into the specialty of Pediatrics and go an additional two to three more years so they get certified. They receive a certificate that shows that they are a Certified Pediatric Dentist or a Licensed Pediatric Dentist, “that's one of the first things that a parent should look for”.



It’s really easy to find a pediatric dentist, you can go to the American Academy of Pediatrics Dentistry AAPD dot org and type in your zip code and look for a list of pediatric dentists that are near you. You can also call a local office and just say hey I am interested bring my child in and want to know if your doctors are trained as a pediatric dentist? And, you can even just walk into an office and look for their certificates up on the walls.



So one of the first things I would look for is to make sure that they are a pediatric dentist and have went through a two or three-year residency program then if you really want to be more specific you could ask if that pediatric dentist is a board-certified doctor or a diplomate in their specialty. Being a board certified doctor or diplomate specialty like myself they’re are very few in the country that have that position or that title and again it's sort of the Golden Standard of the specialty it's the cream of the crop, so those are two things that you can ask for when it comes in terms of looking for the right doctor.



The other thing I also recommend is that if you think you found the right practice go by and take a look at the office. What we do here at Pediatric Dentist in Glendora, is basically invite parents to come by and give them a tour. Ee’ll have their child watch some of the other children and we usually have them leave with some goodies, a balloon, some toys and so forth. It helps parents decide if it's a good match for their child.



About Pediatric Dentisy Glendora

We specialize in working with infants, children, young adolescents, and we also specialize in helping children with special needs. We see a lot of autistic children, cerebral palsy, and unique cases with genetic disorders, systemic issues and so forth. We are very happy to see all types of children and take pride in treating those children as well.



Person to Quote: Dr. Jeffrey Saladin, DDS, Board Certified Diplomate



“It's been a little bit of a challenge for pediatric dentists in Glendora to kind of re-educate the public when it comes to misinformation that might be out there”.



Business: Pediatric Dentist Glendora

Address: 641 W. Route 66 Glendora, CA 91740



Our Team specializes in creating a caring and nurturing environment complete with the latest innovations, techniques, and technology to provide all children with the highest quality service and care. Our staff is specially trained to provide professional treatment and genuine care to all of our patients including those with special needs. We have convenient after-school and weekend appointments that allow for flexibility in patient scheduling. Our team is committed to a meaningful service to the community and pledge to build a unique relationship with children and their families to achieve a healthy and lasting smile.



Dental Office Phone #: (626) 385-6161

Media Contact: Troy Milligan

Media Phone: (916) 600-0115

Media Email: pediatricdentistca@gmail.com



Website: http://www.pediatricdentistglendora.com/