Pediatric Hearing Aids Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- The global demand for pediatric hearing aids is rising dramatically as it enhances the hearing and speech performance of children with sensorineural hearing loss. Sensorineural hearing loss may be caused by damage, noise, infection, cancers, pregnancy complications, certain drugs, and complications relating to blood flow. In America, upwards of 3.0 million children have hearing loss and around 1.3 million children are under the age of three, according to the American Academy of Otolaryngology. As the number of children suffering from hearing difficulties is projected to fuel demand in the global market for pediatric hearing aids and rise shortly.



Leading Pediatric Hearing Aids manufacturers/companies in the market:



William Demant

Sonova Sivantos

GN ReSound Starkey Widex



Market Drivers

The growing prevalence of hearing loss, such as neurological deafness and congenital hearing loss complications in infants, is one of the main aspects of the development of this market. The use of innovative hearing loss screening devices in the pediatric population is projected to create tremendous incentives for companies in the pediatric hearing aid industry. Besides, increasing worries about children's medical problems among caregivers are also projected to fuel the market for hearing aids for pediatricians soon.



In market segmentation by types of paediatric hearing aids, the report covers-

· Behind-the-ear (BTE)

· Hearing Aids In-the-ear (ITE)

· Hearing Aids

· Others



In market segmentation by applications of the paediatric hearing aid, the report covers the following uses-

· 0-3 Years Old

· 3-6 Years Old

· Above 6 Years Old



Regional Outlook

Geographically, Europe is driving the global market for pediatric hearing aids thanks to the high adoption rate of new technologies in Germany and the United Kingdom. Key firms in the area are focusing their resources on new hearing aid innovations and extend their product portfolio to retain their competitive advantage on the market. On the other hand, there is also a rising need for pediatric hearing aid in emerging regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, with increasing recognition among the people within these regions.



