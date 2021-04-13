New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- The global pediatric market is expected to reach USD 11.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing occurrences of chronic conditions in infants and children, among others, is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. The incidence of chronic conditions is increasing in most developed and developing nations and is expected to be responsible for the major cause of death in the coming years. Amongst children, and particularly among adolescents, increased life expectancy owing to better hygiene, nutrition, and control of communicable diseases is creating an epidemiologic transition where non-infectious diseases, such as chronic diseases and disability, are evolving as significant health problems. As per the National Center for Health Statistics, 3.2% of children remain absent for 11 or more days from school per year owing to illness or injury. It was observed that 17.4% of children are obese and 4% of children face a dearth of a usual source of healthcare and the death rate amongst children aged between 5 to 14 years is 12.7 per 100,000 and the major reasons of death in such children comprise cancer, accidents, and voluntary self-harm.



The rapid technological advancements in imaging modalities are driving the growth of the pediatric imaging market. X-rays witness highest order volume, whereas ultrasound and MRI, specifically, are making swift growth. For instance, ultrasound offers a number of benefits comprising an enhanced definition of organs and structures, radiation-free visualization, and the ability to use higher-frequency transducers. A novel practice in ultrasound in pediatric imaging is the deployment of elastography, which uses sound waves to evaluate tissue stiffness and is mainly useful for the detection of cancer, as tumors are frequently characterized by harder tissue.



COVID-19 Impact



Amongst the major Covid-19 testing options, imaging is considered appropriate by most healthcare professionals as it delivers a crucial diagnosis result in a short time. As compared to adults, pediatric patients suffering from COVID-19 displayed distinct characteristics in CT imaging and clinical presentation. Pediatric patients are likely to have milder clinical symptoms, fewer CT findings, and reduced extent of disease in the lungs. Furthermore, peribronchial distribution and bronchial wall thickening were more commonly observed in pediatric patients. A relatively small number of cases have been observed in children, and so far, in China, only around 2.4% of cases occurred in those under 19 years of age, and related trends have been experienced in the United States.



By imaging type, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contributed to the largest market share in 2019. MRI finds application in diagnosing extensive conditions in children owing to illness, injury, or congenital abnormalities. Moreover, when the diagnosis of a child's spinal cord and the brain is required, MRI is beneficial owing of its ability to view through the skull and spine without the need for radiation.



By application, orthopedics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Orthopedic problems are quite common in children and may be developmental, congenital, or acquired, comprising those of neuromuscular, infectious, neoplastic, nutritional, and psychogenic origin.



By end-users, diagnostic centers are estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 7.9% in the forecast period. Medical imaging of pediatric patients at diagnostic centers provides various benefits as these centers have requisite laboratory equipment and skilled staff as well as medical personnel that helps them in the process of recognizing diseases in a patient who is having specific symptoms or signs.



North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 6.6% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to rapid technological advancements, such as the growing incidence of target diseases, the development of molecular imaging, and the launch of new radiopharmaceuticals for diagnosis, among others.



In May 2019, Boston Children's Hospital entered into a partnership with GE Healthcare to develop radiology artificial intelligence.



