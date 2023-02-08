Pediatric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 7.5 % During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- The Pediatric Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market is a rapidly growing segment within the medical imaging industry. The use of MRI in pediatrics is gaining widespread acceptance due to its non-invasive nature, high accuracy and its ability to visualize internal organs and tissues without exposing children to harmful radiation.



As the population of children grows, demand for pediatric MRI is expected to increase, driving growth in the market. The market is further driven by advancements in technology such as the development of specialized pediatric MRI scanners, which are designed to meet the unique needs of children, such as smaller size and special patient comfort features.



Another factor contributing to the growth of the pediatric MRI market is the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in children. This has resulted in a higher demand for accurate diagnostic imaging to support treatment and management of these conditions. Additionally, the growing awareness about the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment is leading to an increase in the number of pediatric MRI scans being performed.



The market is also influenced by favorable government initiatives aimed at improving pediatric healthcare. Many countries are investing in modernizing their healthcare infrastructure and increasing access to advanced medical imaging technologies, which is driving growth in the pediatric MRI market.



However, the high cost of pediatric MRI systems and the need for specialized trained personnel to operate them are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, concerns about the safety of MRI scans in children, especially with regards to the potential exposure to magnetic fields, may also pose a challenge to the growth of the market.



Key players:



Overall, the pediatric MRI market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging in pediatrics, advancements in technology and favorable government initiatives. Major players in the market include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems and Toshiba Medical Systems.



In conclusion, the pediatric MRI market offers numerous growth opportunities for stakeholders and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. As the demand for pediatric MRI continues to increase, it is essential for players in the market to focus on delivering high-quality, safe and cost-effective solutions to meet the needs of pediatric patients.



Geographical Presence:



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The increasing prevalence of traumatic injuries in children, technological advancement in MRI machines, well-established infrastructure, and rising adoption of pediatric MRI are some factors the market is expected to boost in the forecast period. For instance, In the United States, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the greatest cause of mortality and disability among children and young adults. TBI affects an estimated 1.5 million Americans each year. Two hundred thirty thousand people are hospitalized and live due to these injuries.



Moreover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the United States reports 697,347 annual TBIs in children ages 0–19 that result in emergency room visits, hospitalization or deaths. Embrace is the first dedicated Neonatal MRI system to be FDA 510(k) certified, and CE marked for use in the neonatal intensive care unit. Infants can be scanned at any moment, within minutes of receiving the order, to give important information for faster diagnosis and treatment while eliminating the hazards involved with the off-unit evacuation of these critically ill, priceless patients. Thus, from the above statements, the North American region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period.



