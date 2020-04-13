Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Revenue Expected to Reach US$ 676.0 Million by 2030: Market Industry Reports

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- The worldwide pediatric neuroblastoma treatment advertise is principally determined by expanding pervasiveness of neuroblastoma in kids, rising mindfulness about accessible medicines and enhancements in the human services foundation. Additionally, rising R&D exercises likewise assume an essential job in adding to advertise development internationally. Be that as it may, significant expense of this treatment related with the treatment is probably going to control advertise development partly.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market is estimated to account for over US$ 676.0 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.6% from 2019 to 2030.



Major Key players:



United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG., EUSA Pharma, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC., Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., Pfizer Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.



Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Segmentation:



By Treatment Type:

Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy



By Risk Group:

Low Risk, Intermediate Risk and High Risk



By End User:

Hospitals and Cancer Specialty Centre



Table of Content



1 Introduction of Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions



2 Executive Summary



3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources



4 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview



6 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview



7 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview



8 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market, By Geography

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 U.K.

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 Middle East



