Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Strategic Plan for Positive Growth 2030 - United Therapeutics, APEIRON Biologics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The market growth can be attributed to several factors such as increasing prevalence of neuroblastoma in children, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, and rising R&D activities are anticipated to further contribute to this substantial market growth between 2019 and 2030. However, high cost of this therapy is likely to restrain the growth of market to a certain extent. Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market is estimated to account for over US$ 676.0 million by 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~8.6% from 2019 to 2030.



To obtain better insights regarding the market scenario, prominent players are increasingly focusing on collaborative initiatives with several institutes, research centers, and companies. For instance, In January 2020, EUSA Pharma and BeiGene, Ltd. announced that they have entered into an exclusive development and commercialization agreement for the orphan biologic products SYLVANT® (siltuximab) and QARZIBA® (dinutuximab beta) in Greater China. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), in U.S., neuroblastoma is the 3rd most common cancer found in children, accounting for more than 6% of childhood cancer and nearly 800 new cases of neuroblastoma are reported in the U.S. each year. Therefore, the rising incidences of pediatric neuroblastoma can be a major factor contributing to the growth of market.



Major Key Players of the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market are:

United Therapeutics Corporation, APEIRON Biologics AG., EUSA Pharma, CELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES, INC., Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Pfizer Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Baxter, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.



Rising R&D activities and rise in their private & public funding is expected to positively impact the global market. Prominent players are trying to encourage technological advancements to develop the next generation of cancer-targeting treatments through research & development collaborations. This has resulted in the identification of new tumor targets and innovative approaches for the treatment.



However, high cost related to therapy is one of the major factors hampering market growth. Increase in R&D activities and technological advancements related to the treatments have increased the survival rate, but unfortunately these advances come at a very high price. Patients with neuroblastoma undergo many rounds of complex and intensive treatment comprising of several cycles of chemotherapy, which may increase the duration of treatment. Longer the duration of treatment, the greater is the cost. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of market.



Major Types of Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market covered are:

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy, and Radiation Therapy



Major Applications of Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market covered are:

Hospitals

Cancer Specialty Centers



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Size

2.2 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Revenue by Product

4.3 Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



