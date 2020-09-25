Pediatric Pod, Houston Based Pediatric Clinic Now Offering TELEMEDICINE Appointments

Bellaire, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Pediatric Pod run by Dr. Khanum, a renowned pediatrician in Bellaire is pleased to announce TELEMEDICINE appointments, in addition of physical visit, keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic and the need to practice social distancing. As part of this activity, parents can now get into a video call with Dr. Khanum with prior appointment and get a consult done from the safety and comfort of their own homes. Parents can also visit the clinic for well-child and sick-child visits by calling the staff and book an appointment to avoid the crowd. Parents can be assured that their children will receive the best care whether it is infant care, sick child care, sports or physical checkups, vaccinations, etc.



The pediatric clinic conducts comprehensive physical exams to assess the child's growth, development screening, etc. They also provide age-appropriate immunizations wherein new born children to teenage kids up to the age of 17 can visit the clinic for any kind of medical issues. Dr. Aida Khanum and her staff are not just proficient in their services but languages as well. They can communicate in English, Spanish, German, Hindi, Arabic and Urdu. "Everyone is nice with an amazing attitude. So professional and great with kids. I would recommend any day to everybody", says Andreina, a happy client. The practice offers comprehensive physical exams – Assess growth, Development screening, Provide age-appropriate Immunizations and screening labs.



The site also offers online appointments for the benefit of the patients. Also offering after hours emergency for situations such as difficulty in breathing, infant emergencies, high fever, etc.



Pediatric Pod is a pediatric clinic based at Bellaire, Houston that offers evidence-based medical care for children aged 0-17 years. Dr. Aida Khanum, Chief pediatrician with over 17 years of experience offers a comprehensive list of services and quality care for patients.



