Pediatric Psoriasis Market High Demand, Growth, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2027

In approximately 3.5 percent of the population, psoriasis vulgaris is a common dermatological condition. One-third of cases of psoriasis in a dermatology clinic are pediatric. Psoriasis is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder induced by T-cells characterised by hyper-proliferation of keratinocytes and consequent red scaly skin plaques. As pharyngitis, stress, and trauma are more common causes of disease behaviour than in adulthood, paediatric onset psoriasis is very different from adult illness.



Across the world, the prevalence estimates nearly 0% to 1.37% of children. The prevalence ranges between 0.5% and 2.0% in Europe, with a rough increase from birth to adolescence. Additionally, the pediatric psoriasis market is rapidly evolving, intended to provide therapeutic support to the patient. Recent developments in biologics exhibiting higher efficiency and clinical efficacy will further add to the market demand.



Pediatric Psoriasis Key participants include AbbVie Inc.; Amgen Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; Novartis AG; Eli Lilly & Company; AstraZeneca; Celgene Corporation; UCB; and Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim and LEO Pharma and others.



The North America Pediatric psoriasis market is anticipated to dominate the in the global market. Increasing awareness of the disease and favorable research funding scenario and government initiatives, and high medical reimbursement facilities are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.



Other factors such as increasing awareness regarding treatments coupled with snowballing prevalence in the countries like U.S will provide traction to the market. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Association, nearly 100,000 new cases are registered and reported every year. However, associated side effects associated with the treatment is expected to hamper the market.



Based on type segment, plaque psoriasis are expected to have the largest market share among the other segments during the forecast period. This is attributed to the highest prevalence of the disease in children. Moreover, it is most common form psoriasis. According to the National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF), if a parent has psoriasis, child's chances of developing psoriasis increases by 10%.



Pediatric Psoriasis Market Drivers

The market is widely driven by increasing demand for therapies. Moreover, the understanding about the disease and therapeutic has expanded greatly owing to the increased demand of therapy in the near future. For instance, childhood psoriasis has a better prognosis as compared to adult onset psoriasis.



Pediatric Psoriasis Market: Regional Outlook

With a revenue of USD 4019.9 million in 2019, North America led the market because of the increased demand for paediatric psoriasis care. Since topical treatment is considered the first line of disease therapy, a high rate of application is expected to contribute to its significant share in the area. There is a possible golden opportunity for business growth in Europe and the rest of the world. Important changes have been made in healthcare spending, and market trends are shifting in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, the U.A.E., Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.



The topical therapy is expected to have significant market share during the forecast period. Over the period with extensive research, the awareness about the disease and the existing treatment has risen up significantly. The research has contributed to a number of development which will further impact the market. For instance, in July 2020, FDA approves Ustekinumab for plaque psoriasis in kids.



Napkin or diaper psoriasis is expected to have significant CAGR during the forecast period. European regional market is the prominent revenue generating source for this treatment segment owing to the presence of market leaders in the region. About one third of the 14 million cases in Europe, psoriasis begins in childhood.



Hospitals are expected to be the largest segment for the Pediatric psoriasis market during the forecast period. The growth is contributed to its wide application in hospitals and high adoption of therapeutics. Therefore to develop effective, safe medications and doses, researchers would further impact the market positively.



Pediatric Psoriasis Type Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Plaque psoriasis

Guttate psoriasis

Pustular psoriasis

Inverse psoriasis

Erythrodermic psoriasis

Mucosal/oral psoriasis

Nail psoriasis

Napkin or diaper psoriasis

Photosensitive psoriasis

Flexural psoriasis



Pediatric Psoriasis Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Topical therapy

Oral

Injections

Biologics

Natural supplements

Phototherapy



Pediatric Psoriasis End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Research Organizations



Pediatric Psoriasis Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)