Pediatric Vaccines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share And Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- The global pediatric vaccine market is forecasted to reach $24.3 billion by the year 2017 at a compounded annual growth rate of 11.5 % during 2011-2017. This growth in revenues is expected to be driven by the introduction of new molecules that are currently in regulatory filing stage and those in later stage of development.



The vaccines market has become high revenue generators despite being priced at a premium because of increasing occurrences of acute diseases and growing elderly population. The vaccine market has captured the attention of big pharmaceutical companies that have been watching the progress of this market. Establishment of public-private partnerships is helping in development of new vaccines for diseases which is also expected to drive the growth of pediatric vaccines and introduce new technologies in the market.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation Based on Product



- Pediatric Vaccines

- Pediatric Hormones

- Allergy & Respiratory Drugs

- Anti-infective Drugs

- CNS Drugs

- Other Pediatric Drugs



Research report on pediatric vaccines market analyzes this market based on its market segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive analysis of



- Current trends in market

- Industry growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Market structure

- Industry projections for upcoming years



This report also includes detailed analysis of technological improvements in the field, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players.Report provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to new entrants and existing market players with value chain analysis.



Geographies analyzed under this research report are



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this market are GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis AG., Merck & Co. Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genentech, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Shionogi, Inc., Shire Pharmaceuticals Group Plc, and others.



