GBI Research analysis shows that the overall global pediatric vaccines market was valued at $14 billion in 2010. The market is expected to witness a growth at a CAGR of 11.5% for the forecast period and will reach $24.3 billion by 2017. The global market revenues are expected to increase due to the introduction of new molecules which are currently in the regulatory filing stage and those in the later stages of development. The top pharmaceutical companies in the vaccines market are - GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Pfizer, Novartis AG., Merck & co. Inc and SP-MSD. Approximately 88% of the market is covered by the above six companies.
- Data and analysis on the global pediatric vaccines market
- Annualized market data for the vaccines market from 2007 to 2017
- Key drivers and restraints that have had a significant impact on the market
- The competitive landscape of the global vaccines market
- Key M&A activities, licensing agreements and co-development deals that took place in the pediatric vaccines market
- Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies by identifying the potential region and therapeutic segments poised for strong growth.
- Device a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of key drivers and barriers of vaccines market.
- Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and leading companies.
- Accelerate and strengthen your market position by identifying key companies for mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Sanofi Pasteur MSD, Merck, Pfizer
