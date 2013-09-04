Pediatric Cancer Agency Brings Awareness to September by Remembering Nicholas Veghts

Oak Brook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- The Pediatric Cancer Advocacy & Research Foundation (PCARF) is excited to be bringing awareness to September being Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month by working with the Wrigleyville Rooftops on Sunday, September 21st. The agency will be taking in a Chicago Cubs baseball game while honoring all families that have been impacted by cancer. In fact, PCARF will be focusing on one family specifically, the Veghts Family. Their son, Nicholas, died of cancer in February of 2012, at the very young age of 8.



There is a strong and profound connection with the Veghts Family and PCARF, as Nicholas’ oncologist, Dr. Jennifer McNeer of Comer Children’s Hospital, is a board member of PCARF and has been with the agency since the beginning. Founder and CEO of PCARF, Michelle Dodd, said, “PCARF’s goal this month is to bring awareness to families just like the Veghts and create an awareness and sensitivity to what this month represents. The fact that Nicholas as such a strong connection to our work has been powerful for us – and we want to celebrate the incredible fight and strength of Nicholas.”



The proceeds of this Chicago Cubs Rooftop Event will go directly to PCARF’s Post Treatment Support Program, which includes hospice assistance and funeral assistance. This program is an important one for oncology Social Worker’s to have access to, as most other financial assistance programs end their assistance after treatment ends.



“After all,” Dodd states, “If a child fights hard against their cancer, don’t they deserve to be celebrated? No child should have to forgo a celebration of their strength because parents can’t afford to pay for the funeral due to treatment costs being too high. We are determined to ensure that happens for every child.”



The Chicago Cubs game is Sunday, September 21st at 1:05pm. Tickets are $120/each and include food, drinks, and alcoholic beverages. For tickets or information, please visit http://www.PedCARF.org.