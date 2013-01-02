Pedometer Expert Shows How to Get People Moving in the Right Direction

Manchester, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- James Fogarty, a health and wellness expert, set up http://www.everybodyfit.com eight years ago in an effort to get people to exercise more and to lead healthier lives. As a physical education teacher, Jim was amazed at the powerful effects that the pedometers had on his students. As soon as they put them on, they were off, getting thousands of steps in a short period of time. Word quickly spread of the success of the pedometer program. Soon teachers, parents, and local businesses all were involved in using this magically little tool.



The reason pedometers work is that they are relatively inexpensive, they motivate you to move, and then subtly… you start to really care about your overall fitness and wellness. “Our community is raving about your joy walker pedometers and have jumped into spring by adding some extra steps in their daily routines… the pedometers are a great tool to track progress, foster motivation, and engage our participants,” – Christine. For more interesting information, facts, and tips about pedometers go to http://www.everybodyfit.com



When developing a wellness program, Jim believes that the key is to think about the overall benefits of using pedometers. The social benefit of starting a program and discussing your progress with others, the mental aspects of having a clearer mind after a short daily walk outside, and the physical benefits of taking more steps every single day.



To learn more about promotional pedometers and low cost wellness programs, check out http://www.everybodyfit.com for more information.



CONTACT INFORMATION

James Fogarty

Owner / Head of Major Projects

EverybodyFit, LLC

(1) 860-305-3815

jfogarty@everybodyfit.com