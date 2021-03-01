Growing demand for lightweight is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2021 -- In the latest report titled "Global PEEK Market", published by Emergen Research, our expert team has performed meticulous research on the global PEEK business space, carefully investigating the ongoing industry trends, estimated market growth, projected market size & share, key drivers and opportunities, restraints, challenges, product segmentation, cost structure, market volume, competitive terrain, product portfolios and specifications, and company profiles of the key market players.
The PEEK (Polyether Ether Ketone) market is observing a high demand attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. A growing emphasis on safety standards and eco-friendliness is a critical factor driving the demand for PEEK in the automotive industry, which consistently focuses on reducing manufacturing costs and improving efficiency and durability to provide prolonged warranties.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
Celanese Corporation, Solvay SA, Darter Plastics Inc., Evonik Industries, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., SABIC, Victrex PLC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd., Jrlon Inc., and Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd., among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the global PEEK market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Glass Filled
Carbon Filled
Unfilled
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace
Automotive
Medical
Oil & Gas
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global PEEK Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global PEEK market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. PEEK Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. PEEK Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for lightweight materials
4.2.2.2. Increasing demand from the aerospace industry
4.2.2.3. Increasing demand from the automotive industry
4.2.2.4. Surging demand from emerging markets
4.2.2.5. Surging demand for additive manufactured molds
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive product
4.2.3.2. Availability of substitutes
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. PEEK Market By Product Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
5.1.1. Glass Filled
5.1.2. Carbon Filled
5.1.3. Unfilled
5.1.4. Others
Chapter 6. PEEK Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027
6.1.1. Online
6.1.2. Offline
CONTINUED..!!
