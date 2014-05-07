Peep Me, The New Social Community That Has Been Called the Most Exciting Network Since Twitter

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Peepme is a new exciting social network that makes the world a smaller place. The new network allows people from all over the world to come together and share their lifestyle, share with users what they have bought and share photographs.



Already Peepme (http://www.peep.me)has received huge attention from online media sources describing as a social network that can help people save money on products and services by seeing what users have paid for their services and products.



With users being able to publish colourful pictures of the products that they have bought, people will be able to see what they have paid for them and contact that outlet to buy the same product and get themselves a great deal.



Peepme users can post any pictures they want. They may be in a pub and decide they want to share with the world what they are drinking and how much they have paid for it. Or they may have been shocked at the price of an item they have paid and want to share it with users of the social networking site.



Users can register either through email or through their Facebook account making the social network so easy to join. With millions of members around the world, it is fast becoming one of the most popular new social networking platforms.



Peepme is attracting new members each day making it the fastest growing new social media platform.



About Peep Me

Peep me is a newly launched social networking community. Users can register to this platform with their mail Id of Facebook ID. For more information please visit http://www.peep.me