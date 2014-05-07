PeepMe, The Social Network Allowing Users to Compare Millions of Clothing Products Online and Get Better Deals

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- One of the things that annoy consumers more than a shop assistant jumping on them as soon as they walk through the door is buying a nice outfit and then finding out later on by a friend they could have saved themselves money got it cheaper from another store or online.



Clothing retail outlets do not want the consumer to know they are charging more for their stock than other outlets, their job is to get as many customers through the door as possible and to get the highest price for their clothing line. Retailers are very successful at doing this due to consumers not knowing how to check to see if they can get an item of clothing cheaper elsewhere.



For many years, the retailers have got the upper hand which means the consumer is often paying for an item of clothing which they find out at a later date they could have got it cheaper by shopping around. However, there is bad news for the retailer, the advantage is now over thanks to a new social network called Peepme social network (https://itunes.apple.com/app/peepme/id817317059) who intends to help the consumer take the retailers on by finding out the best prices for clothing.



Peepme is a new social network that allows the user to share the things they have bought with other people and the prices they have paid. By registering with Peepme, users can fight back against the retailer and start getting better deals by coming together and sharing photographs of product and services that have been purchased with the price that has been paid for them.



Social networks are a popular way to meet new people all over the world; however, they're has never been a social network that allows people to share their lifestyle and let people know what they have bought and how much they have paid for them. By launching this impressive social network, Peepme has put the retail outlets on the back foot and allowed the consumer to take action and get better deals.



Peepme has got consumers and shopping lovers excited, knowing they can now turn to the social network and find out what their online friends have bought and find out what they have paid for them.



No longer are consumers left in the dark when they go shopping for new clothes, being armed with their mobile phone and their Peepme downloaded they can now look at clothes in shops and check online to see if anyone has bought it cheaper elsewhere.



A spokesman for Peepme said: “Unless clothing retail outlets are going to get more competitive on price then thanks to our social network they could see many customers walking out of their store in disgust at the high prices and going to another store to get a better deal.”



Peepme is putting the user in the driving seat, allowing people to have fun sharing their lifestyle with others while at the same time making sure they are buying clothes at a better price.



Peepme is available now in the App Store at:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/peepme/id817317059



About Peepme LLC

Peepme is a social network that connects different individuals throughout the world. Our users share their spending, buying and selling lifestyle with other users. Users of Peepme will have the opportunity to publish pictures of products or services they purchased and say how much they spent on it, so that one can see how much the user has spent throughout their timeline.