Peer-to-peer insurance is a reciprocity insurance contract through the Collaborative consumption concept. The aims of peer-to-peer insurance are to save money through reduced overhead costs, increase transparency, reduce inefficiencies, and especially to reduce the inherent conflict between insurance carriers and their policyholders at the time of a claim. There are many types of peer-to-peer insurance. The first type was created by an Insurance broker (as opposed to insurance companies). In this broker model, insurance policyholders will form small groups online.



Influencing Market Trend:

Introduction of Technology in Insurance Industry



Market Drivers:

Features Such as Convenient and Fast to Access



Opportunities:

Rising Investments in Insurance Company



Challenges:

Insurance Regulatory Compliance



Analysis by Application (Consumer, Business, Real Estate, Others), Platform (Commercial Platform, Non-Profit Platform), Mode of Operation (Online, Offline), Model (Broker, Carrier and Stealth)



The regional analysis of Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2022-2027.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



