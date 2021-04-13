Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Peer to Peer Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Peer to Peer Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Axieme (Italy),Bandboo (Singapore),Besurance (Canada),BitPark (United States),CommonEasy (Netherlands),Cycle Syndicate (United States),Darwinsurance (Italy),First Club Insurance (India),Friendsurance (United States),Gaggel (United Kingdom),goBundl (Denmark),Guevara (Denmark).



Definition:

Peer-to-peer insurance is a reciprocity insurance contract through the Collaborative consumption concept. The aims of peer-to-peer insurance are to save money through reduced overhead costs, increase transparency, reduce inefficiencies, and especially to reduce the inherent conflict between insurance carriers and their policyholders at the time of a claim. There are many types of peer-to-peer insurance. The first type was created by an Insurance broker (as opposed to insurance companies). In this broker model, insurance policyholders will form small groups online.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Introduction of Technology in Insurance Industry



Market Drivers:

Features Such as Convenient and Fast to Access



Challenges:

Insurance Regulatory Compliance



Opportunities:

Rising Investments in Insurance Company



The Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Consumer, Business, Real Estate, Others), Platform (Commercial Platform, Non-Profit Platform), Mode of Operation (Online, Offline), Model (Broker, Carrier and Stealth)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Peer to Peer Insurance Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Peer to Peer Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Peer to Peer Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Peer to Peer Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Peer to Peer Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Peer to Peer Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Peer to Peer Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



