Peet's Coffee & Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEET) Investor Alert: Lawsuit to Stop Takeover Imminent

Last week, Peet's Coffee & Tea, Inc. and Joh. A. Benckiser announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Joh. A. Benckiser plans to acquire Peet's Coffee & Tea for $73.50 per NASDAQ: PEET share in cash, or a total of approximately $1 billion.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NASDAQ: PEET shares at $95.00 per share, thus well above the current $73.50 per share. In addition NASDAQ: PEET shares traded as early as April 30, 2012 as high as $76.82 per share, thus also above the current offer.



Therefore the investigation for NASDAQ:PEET investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Peet's Coffee & Tea, Inc. stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Peet's Coffee & Tea Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



