PEG and PPG Esters Market Size, Share, Application with Growth and Business Strategies Forecast - 2026

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2020 -- PEG and PPG Esters Market: Introduction



Polyethylene glycol esters are the products of a fatty acid or fatty alcohol and polyethylene glycol. Whereas, polypropylene glycol esters are the combination of propylene glycol mono and diesters of saturated and unsaturated fatty acids which are derived from fats and edible oils. The feedstock required in the production of PEG and PPG esters include edible oils such as palm oil and sunflower oil among others. PEG and PPG esters are utilized in thickeners, resin plasticizer, pacifiers, formulation of emulsifier blends, emollients, viscosity builders, etc. The most common feature of PEG appears to be water-solubility. It is also soluble in inorganic solvents such as aromatic hydrocarbons which makes it useful for various purposes. Various physical and chemical properties of PEG and PPG esters include non-irritating, non-ionic emulsifiers and non-toxicity. PEG and PPG esters are generally considered as non-greasy ingredients and hence reduce the greasiness in various end-use products.



Global PEG and PPG Esters Market: Dynamics



Rising demand for PEG and PPG esters from end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetics, pulp and paper is expected to push the market growth. Since these esters are derived from fatty acids and edible oil, human health risks caused by fatty esters are almost null. In addition, demand for these esters from lubricant industry is also expected to boost the market growth.



Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2297



PEG and PPG esters cannot be exposed under direct sunlight or heat and also they have less storage time (generally 1 year). Aforementioned reasons are expected to weaken the demand of esters and thus in turn restraining the growth of global PEG and PPG esters market. Increased cost of PEG and PPG ester based lubricants is expected to hamper the growth of market. High production cost of PEG and PPG ester production for specific application may hinder the market growth. Chemically synthesized PEG and PPG esters are petroleum derivatives and hence instability in crude oil prices is expected to hinder the market growth.



Niche applications of PEG and PPG esters such as solvency, bio-diesel and thickening are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers in this market.



Global PEG and PPG Esters Market: Segmentation:



The global PEG and PPG esters market can be segmented on the basis of end-use industry and application.



Based on end-use industry, global PEG and PPG esters market can be segmented into,



Metal Manufacturing

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Paints & Coatings



Based on application, global PEG and PPG esters market can be segmented into,



Lubricants

Emulsifiers

Surfactants



Regional analysis includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)



Download Table of Contents@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2297



Global PEG and PPG Esters Market: Region-wise Outlook



Considering regions, Asia-Pacific is dominated by other regions in the global PEG and PPG esters market. The region appears to be one of the largest markets in terms of both production and consumption; factors which include GDP growth and availability of raw materials have augmented the production capacity in countries such as India and China. Demand for PEG and PPG esters in personal care and cosmetic products have exceeded the demand from developed regions. In addition, demand from textile and lubricants industry is expected to drive the market in this region. North America holds the major market share in terms of consumption of PEG and PPG esters followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe and other regions. Upsurge in demand for PEG and PPG esters is expected to fuel the market in Europe.



Download Segment-wise Analysis@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2297



Global PEG and PPG Esters Market: Market Participants



Examples of some of the market participants in the PEG and PPG Esters market identified across the value chain include -



Ivanhoe Industries Inc.

American eChem Inc.

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

ZSCHIMMER & SCHWARZ INCORPORATED

Fine Organics

Hangzhou GengYang Chemical Materials Co. Ltd.

Pacific Texchem Private Limited

INEOS Oxide among others. Manufacturers of PEG and PPG esters are continuously focusing on removing impurities from various by-products