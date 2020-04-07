PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Business Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis by 2025 – Merck, Pfizer, UCB, Amgen, AstraZeneca

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylated protein therapeutics is estimated to show significant market growth during the forecast period, majorly due to the, growth in demand for PEGylation, rise in number of chronic diseases, and presence of strong pipeline drugs.



Higher process cost associated with PEGylation and patent expiry of certain drugs are projected to hinder the market growth. In 2018, the global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



This report studies the PEGylated Protein Therapeutics market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Segment by Key players:

- Merck

- Pfizer

- UCB

- Amgen

- AstraZeneca

- Biogen

- Roche

- Horizon Pharma

- Leadiant Biosciences



Segment by Type:

- Colony Stimulating Factor

- Interferon

- Erythropoietin (EPO)

- Recombinant Factor VIII

- Monoclonal Antibody

- Enzyme

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Cancer

- Autoimmune Disease

- Hepatitis

- Multiple Sclerosis

- Hemophilia

- Gastrointestinal Disorder

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Forecast

4.5.1. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global PEGylated Protein Therapeutics Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



