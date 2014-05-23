PEHHS.COM Announces Q1 2014 Results, Reveals Six Figure Job Surge

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Innovative executive recruiting firm, PEHHS.COM, reveals first quarter figures and employment trends.



$100k+ jobs are trending according to the latest statistics from hot shot Private Equity Headhunters.



Beating forecasts; new data shows high interview conversion rates and placement numbers for six figure plus job hunters being connected via PEHHS.COM.



In the first three months of 2014 top talent and employers came together in 232 interviews. 610 presentations were made to managing partners and hiring managers at 64 private equity and venture capital groups.



Of the 232 interviews, 41%, or 97 interviews had progressed to the next step in hiring processes, with over 48 job offers being negotiated. The salaries for these jobs ranged from $175,000 to $500,000. Revenues of hiring companies for January through March 2014 ranged between $10 million to $300 million.



Founded in 1998, PEHHS is known for specializing in $100k plus jobs, VC connections, and facilitating top-tier recruiting at Private Equity Firms. The firm’s COO, Franklin Weston says “Over 2000 Private Equity and Venture Capital firms have joined PEHHS to find top talent.” Current job openings range from placement at VC funded startups to senior executive positions at Private Equity portfolio companies.



PEHHS uses new proprietary technology to connect PE/VC firms with the most qualified candidates discreetly and securely. According to company COO, Franklin Weston, the much of the exclusive PE/VC network’s success is a result of “carefully vetting candidate and employers to high standards.”



According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) news release on April 8th, 2014 there were 4.2 million job openings in February, and 4.6 million hires on a national level. However, the BLS also notes there were 52.2 million job ‘separations’ for the 12 months through February 2014. Commenting on the BLS data Politifact.com says “it is worth noting than many employers fill vacancies without publicizing them.”



This is where the value of exclusive PE/VC firms like PEHHS really deliver value for Private Equity and Venture Capital firms desiring confidentiality and high caliber candidates seeking career opportunities.



About PEHHS.COM

Founded in 1998, PEHHS.com specializes in locating jobs for executives and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. The company utilizes its network of 2,400 recruiters and relationships with more than 1,600 PE/VC firms to achieve a job placement rate of 86 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. With a 100 percent interview rate and impressive placement rate, PEHHS.com has consistently ranked first in PE/VC space as a senior executive recruiting firm. For more information, visit http://www.pehhs.com