Peinture Locale Dubbed As the Best Painting Company in Montreal

Montréal, QC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- Montreal is a good place to live in or even to stay at. It has many scenic spots and other features that could be the reason for any tourist to stay in the place. But one of the most noticeable elements in the place are its colourful buildings and houses that without them painter Montreal will never be the same. This is because of the many painting companies that can be found in the locality. One of these painting companies can be found at 4180 De Courtrai, Montreal, and it is considered as the best because it was able to stay in the industry for a long period of time.



The company is being managed by Thierry Nazon as its director of operations and Jared Escudero as its director of sales. When asked about how the company was able to stay afloat amidst the crisis and other challenges, Nazon said “We have people who are very dedicated to their jobs and we have also clients who continuously spread good things regarding the services that we are offering.”



“Our company is also capable to adopt with the changes in our industry particularly the technological innovations that came along our way”, he added.



There are many painting services that this painting company is offering their clients. One of them is house painting which is patronized by their clients. Feedbacks about this type of painting job include its being done in a systematic order and the use of paint that is friendly to one’s health and to the environment as well. This painting company also do building paint jobs and its workers can finish the job even before its deadline. In this way, its clients remark that having the job with this painting company is really favourable, especially for those who are short of their budget.



Another good thing about this painter Montreal-based painting company is that it has its website where its clients can transact with them and have the price quotes for the paint services that they will avail. The clients of this painting company can be assured that what they will have in terms of painting job are of the best quality, and that they are the latest in terms of house painting and buildings paint job. It has also its architects and engineers who can advise their clients about anything and everything about construction.



Company: Peinture Locale

Address: 4180 De Courtrai, Montréal, QC, H3S 1C3

Tel Nos: (514) 991-8939

info@peinturelocale.com

Website: peinturelocale.com/home.php