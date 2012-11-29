Pelican Bay Condos Formally Launches New Real Estate Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Pelican Bay Condos has officially launched the release of their much-anticipated site, http://pelican-bay-condos.com today. They purport that the website will stay true to what they have always given their clients and that is valuable real estate assistance through timely and informative advice. This step is one of the marketing campaigns of the company in order to further itself in the dynamic real estate industry of Naples.



The main aim of the company in establishing the new site is to make it as the premiere go-to source of real estate information. They say that they owe it their clients to easily access all the information they need in order for them to make a sound real estate decision. They promise that the site will be very reliable in terms of the timeliness and relevance of the information it contains. Moreover, the site will also be exceptionally easy to use and pleasant to the eyes. The pages and content will also be well streamlined for easy and hassle-free navigation.



As the Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Jenna Reynolds is handling the entire Research and Development Team for the new website. "The team has done a superb job. They have simply exceeded all my expectations and have simply blown me away when they showed me the new site. I thought that I have been pretty hands on with them and therefore knew everything that they were working on but they still managed to surprise me. I can say without bias that it is the best Pelican Bay condos website out there. It can answer a lot of questions for potential buyers at the onset. I am excited that we at Pelican Bay Condos will finally be releasing this piece of gem to the public."



About Pelican Bay Condos

Pelican Bay Condos is one of the newer players in the real estate market. However, they have already established a good name in spite of their competitors. They have managed to generate a pool of high profile clients. The company is aiming to ultimately become the best real estate adviser in Pelican Bay.



Please visit their site at http://pelican-bay-condos.com.



Contact

For further information, please contact:

Jenna Reynolds

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Pelican Bay Condos

7001 Pelican Bay Blvd

Naples, FL 34108

info@pelicanbaycondos.com