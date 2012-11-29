Pelican Bay Homes Announces the Release of New Website

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Pelican Bay Homes has officially announced the release of their website, http://pelicanbayhomes.us at a formal luncheon held today. The company was adamant when they said that the new website will spearhead the evolution of how real estate companies communicate with their clients and potential buyers. Moreover, the campaign is part of the aggressive marketing campaign that the company has put in place in order to maintain their top rank in the industry.



Pelican Bay Homes has reportedly formed a group composed of real estate experts, IT personnel and even common consumers in order to be able to come up with the perfect website. With the help of real estate experts, the site is supposed to contain all the relevant information about today's real estate scenario in Pelican Bay. The IT Department is the one making sure that the layout of the site is set up in such a way that even those that are beginners in computers and the use of internet will be able to breeze through the site with minimal to no supervision at all. They are particularly proud of the fact that their webpages are clutter free and that one can stand looking and reading them for long periods of time. Lastly, the group of common consumers were said to have been responsible for the content of the site or at least the kind of information that they would want to find in a real estate website should they look for a home in Pelican Bay.



The Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Paige Fields says, "We have put a lot of effort in order to come up with this smashing site. I have no doubt that all our hard work will pay off and we should see results in just a matter of weeks."



About Pelican Bay Homes

Pelican Bay Homes is known for their aggressive marketing stance in the community. They are known to own the confidence of some of the most high profile residents of Pelican Bay. Their reputation and ethics in the industry is popular among real estate investors.



Paige Fields

Director of Marketing and Public Relations

Pelican Bay Homes

710 Gulf Park Dr

Naples, FL 34108

info@pelicanbayhomes.com