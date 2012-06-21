Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2012 -- A Beautiful Contessa at Bay Colony beachfront home is available for immediate purchase thanks to Royal Shell Real Estate. 8111 Bay Colony Drive, Naples, Florida is priced to sell to the first buyer poised to take advantage of this amazing four bedroom home. This five thousand square feet piece of prime beachfront property is built on luxurious specifications, featuring 10 foot ceilings and enormous terraces. Pelican Bay real estate is moving fast and estimated to continue to increase in value.



This luxurious piece of ocean side real estate features numerous amenities. Beach access and beach club amenities are just the beginning of what this property features. The clubhouse, community pool fitness center, community room and community spa and hot tub are indicative of a strong fun loving community. This property has been expertly maintained by an upscale HOA organization. This helps upkeep the whole Bay Colony neighborhood, and keeps neighbors involved as part of an active and involved community.



This beautiful condo is available for lease or sale immediately. With four bedrooms and four and a half baths this is a perfect home for any size family. Alternatively, with leases available as short as 90 days, this condo would make an excellent vacation rental. This condo is priced to go for the discerning already financed buyer. Royal Shell Real Estate is available for questions about this prime property.



“We at Royal Shell Real Estate would love to get you into this affordable four bedroom beachside condo! I love this property and I’m sure you will too! I’m so sure I will personally do everything I can to show you how much you’ll love this piece of amazing Pelican Bay real estate and the amazing Pelican Bay community.” –Corey Cabral



About Corey Cabral:

His work has been featured in numerous industry magazines, news press articles and is the recipient of the Florida FAME award for excellence in Marketing. Mr. Cabral brings his 30+ years of experience in the building industries, real estate sales and investment consulting to a full time effort in representing the buyers and sellers of QUALITY SW Florida Real Estate.