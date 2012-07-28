Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- Naples waterfront property is experiencing a major influx. Property values continue to rise into summer 2012. Meanwhile the gap between list and sale price continues to shrink towards pre 2006 standards. In the areas of high value properties leaps value measuring as much as 9% have been documented in 2012. Two highly valuable luxury condo homes are now available on the Pelican Bay market, and are sure to move fast given current market tendencies.



The first of these amazing luxury properties is the amazing property at 6597 Nicholas Blvd. #904 Naples, Florida. This amazing 4 Bed, 4.5 bath palace of a condo offers an amazing view of the gulf, numerous upgrades and outstanding amenities. A private beach pavilion, built in library, eats in kitchen and formal dining room add functional living space to the already enormous 4500 of this amazing condo. Central air and ceiling fans round out an outstanding set of amenities including an instant hot faucet, volume controls and prewired cabling recently added to this beautiful condo.



The Corner unit at 6597 Nicholas Blvd. #1001 Naples, Florida Is an amazingly vibrant and spacious 3 Bed, 3 Bath condo with room to and a fantastic panorama terrace. It offers one of the best views of the Gulf that the Cap Ferrat subdivision has to offer. In addition this spacious nearly 3300 square foot condo has access to golf, tennis and the luxurious Cap Ferrat spa. It is literally luxury condo living at its finest. With tile floors, classic pull down storage space and a wraparound view of the city gulf and bay this is a prime property for available for immediate investment.



For more information on these incredible properties give Corey Cabral a call at (239) 963-6590 or visit his website by clicking here now.



