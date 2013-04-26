Pelican Cases for Less Announces New Product Releases for Spring 2013

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- PelicanCasesForLess.com is already known as the premier retailer of Pelican cases at prices that are as much as 50 percent lower than other retailers’, and the company is pleased to announce the availability of even more products from the official Pelican line.



The newest products being offered by Pelican Cases for Less include the Pelican ProGear 45Q Elite Cooler, the Pelican 1055CC Hardback Case, the Pelican Elite Laptop Backpack, and the Pelican 1065CC Hardback Case. All of the new products being offered by Pelican Cases for Less are offered at significantly lower prices than their standard retail cost.



“We’re excited to unveil our newest line-up of products, just in time for spring,” said a spokesperson for Pelican Cases for Less. “We’re offering our customers some of the newest and most innovative products from Pelican, and they know they’re going to be getting a great deal when they purchase from us, because that’s what we’re known for in our industry.”



Pelican is a multi-national company, recognized for producing high-quality molded plastic containers that have airtight and watertight gaskets. They also typically include a barometric relief valve, to prevent pressure damage that could be incurred to the case and its contents during changes in environmental air pressure. The cases meet or exceed all standards for waterproofing, stacking, impact, and durability. Their products are used in a variety of settings and for a range of purposes, including by law enforcement officials, members of the military, and for entertainment and personal usage. Sizes range from micro to large, and cases are used to protect an assortment of materials, including cell phones, guns, laptops, iPads and other electronic devices, tools and safety equipment.



PelicanCasesForLess.com is a leading supplier of the much sought-after Pelican case products, and the company offers highly competitive pricing. In addition, Pelican Cases for Less also provides services such as price matching, to guarantee that customers are always getting the best possible price on all Pelican products sold by the company. Some of the most popular products sold by the site include the Pelican 1400, the Pelican 1600, and the Pelican 1650.



About PelicanCasesForLess.com

PelicanCasesForLess.com is an online retailer operated by BOSS innovations, which is an authorized dealer of official Pelican products. All products sold by the site include the Pelican Legendary Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence. The company’s mission is to provide “Peace of Mind” by supplying customers with innovative safety, tactical, and emergency preparedness supplies with exceptional customer service. Pelican Cases for Less can be reached by phone at 800.418.0150. For additional information please visit, http://www.pelicancasesforless.com/.