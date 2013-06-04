PelicanCasesForLess.com Introduces Products Perfect for Tablet Storage

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Online retailer PelicanCasesForLess.com, known for leading safety, tactical, filtration and protection products, is offering new items perfect for protecting personal tablets.



According to a spokesperson for PelicanCasesForLess.com, a Pelican case affords tablet owners peace of mind when they are looking for someplace to store them for an extended period.



“For nearly 40 years now, Pelican cases have been synonymous with quality,” the rep said. “The Pelican 1510 and the Pelican 1650 are perfect examples of what we are providing in this instance—unbreakable, watertight, airtight, dustproof, chemical resistant and corrosion proof cases. Obviously, something like the Pelican 1510 or the Pelican 1650 is not what an individual looking to protect their iPad2 needs, but that same quality is there.”



The addition of Pelican cases for tablets compliments the company’s laptop cases, gun cases and a variety of cases from micro to large sizes.



“Without question, we live in a mobile world that has made iPads, Kindles, Nooks and the like a necessity for many,” the rep said. “Anyone, especially anyone who travels often for work, needs a Pelican case.”



A part of the Hardback series of cases, the provider’s tablet protectors are built with all of the legendary features customers have come to expect from Pelican. They are crush resistant, watertight up to three feet and feature an automatics pressure equalization valve that prevents vacuum lock, making the case easy to open at any altitude. In addition to anti-scratch foam inserts that protect delicate electronics, the cases also have stainless steel hardware and easy-snap latches to ensure they remain shut.



For more information about any of the company’s offerings, visit http://www.pelicancasesforless.com/



About Pelican

Founded in 1976, Pelican is the leader in protector cases and is an “American Made” product produced at the highest level with quality materials. All Pelican products are backed by our Pelican Legendary Lifetime Guarantee of Excellence. PelicanCasesForLess.com is operated by BOSS Innovations, an authorized dealer of Pelican Products.