Pellerin Vinyl Siding & Replacement Windows, Inc. Announces New Product

Salem, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Pellerin Vinyl Siding & Replacement Windows, Inc., a family-owned company that sells and installs high quality vinyl siding, replacement windows, entry doors and much more, has just added a new product to its inventory. The New Hampshire-based vinyl siding installers now carry CELECT Cellular siding as an option for its customers who are looking for something a bit different than traditional vinyl siding.



Over the years, there have been very few options for siding material. Homeowners could usually only choose from cedar, fiber cement and a select few other products. Unfortunately, these siding materials have several drawbacks that make them an undesirable choice for many homes. Up until now, vinyl siding has been the best choice for most people who wish to renovate or upgrade the exterior of their home. When it is installed correctly and a high quality panel is used, vinyl siding looks good, is low maintenance and—when used along with a top notch insulation board—it can also increase a home’s energy efficiency.



Now, with the addition of CELECT Cellular siding, customers who work with Pellerin Vinyl Siding & Replacement Windows, Inc. have another attractive, durable and energy-efficient option. Made from solid cellular PVC, CELECT Cellular siding looks like cedar planking, and features a gorgeous and realistic grain texture. As a bonus, thanks to new advances in seaming technology, the siding’s seams are nearly invisible.



CELECT siding also boasts a wind rating of 170 mph, and it has twice the R-value of fiber cement siding. It also insulates a home about 70% better than traditional wood siding. As anyone who lived through the recent massive blizzard in the Northeast knows quite well, having a home with proper insulation can make all the difference, especially during the cold winter months.



“With 15 beautiful colors to choose from, there is sure to be one that will complement your home perfectly,” a spokesperson from Pellerin Vinyl Siding & Replacement Windows, Inc., said, adding that with the addition of trim and accessories made from the same solid cellular PVC material, homes can become as maintenance free as vinyl siding, and look gorgeous at the same time.



People who are interested in learning more about the New Hampshire replacement windows company are welcome to visit the website at any time. There, they can read more about the many products that the company carries, as well as browse through a gallery of photos of several completed jobs.



