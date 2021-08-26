Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2021 -- Certain directors of Peloton Interactive, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Peloton Interactive, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: PTON stocks, concerns whether certain Peloton Interactive, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that in addition to the tragic death of a child, Peloton's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both, that safety was not a priority to Peloton as defendants were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+, that as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost their balance, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Peloton's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



