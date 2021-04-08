Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair Market Size, Top Players, Industry Share, Company Overview, Industrial Statistics, Regional Economy, Development and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2021 -- Market Size – USD 537.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.7%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair in ambulatory surgical centers



The Global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market is forecast to reach USD 751.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pelvic organ prolapse [POP] can be defined as a kind of pelvic floor disorder, where the pelvic tissues and muscles can no longer provide support to pelvic organs. The major reason for the occurrence of prolapse is, pelvic tissues and muscles becoming damaged or weak. As a result of the mentioned factor, pelvic organs drop or presses out or into the vagina. Vaginal birth is one of the mentionable risk factor resulting in the occurrence of the condition as it results in straining and stretching the pelvic floor. Another mentionable factor is aging, which is common among older women. Approximately 50% of the patients of POP are 80 years of age or older, and 37% of the patients are 60-70 years of age. During and after menopause, with loss of estrogen, the risk of occurrence of the condition elevates. There is a lot of embarrassment and apprehension among women to discuss the issue with doctors or accept it as a health condition like any other diseases. Thus, factors like the rising female geriatric population, the rising awareness about women's health and wellness, and reduced cost of these devices are some of the mentionable factors boosting the growth of the market.



In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a significant portion of the market. Factors like continuous rise in geriatric population, associated elevating incidence rate of POP, and government strategies for women's health & wellbeing are supporting the growth of the market in this region.



Key participants include:

- Bard Medical

- Ethicon

- Endo

- Coloplast

- Boston Scientific

- Cook Medical

- MedGyn

- Integra LifeSciences

- Personal Medical Corp and

- Thomas Medical



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market, according to Treatment Type, Application, End-user, and Region:



Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Surgical

- Non-surgical



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Cystocele

- Uterine Prolapse

- Rectocele

- Enterocele

- Others



End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinic

- Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

- North America

o U.S

- Europe

o U.K

o France

- Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

- MEA

- Latin America

o Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

- The Pelvic Organ Prolapse Repair market held a market share of USD 537.2 Million in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.7% during the forecast period.

- In context to Treatment Type, the Non-surgical segment is projected to witness a faster growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold 49.0% of the market by 2027. Its elevated preference among healthcare professionals due to the minimal health risks associated with it like, vaginal bleeding, which is associated with vaginal mesh along with vaginal mesh being banned by FDA in 2019, contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the fact that it does not require any surgery also results in its elevated preference among patients, contributing to the market share occupied by this segment.

- In context to Application, the Cystocele segment generated the highest revenue of USD 284.7 Million in 2018, with a growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period. High incidence rate of this condition as compared to other types of POP results in elevated application of these devices in treating Cystocele, which contributes to the revenue generated by this segment. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population also contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment because, with aging, the risk of occurrence of this condition also increases, resulting in a growing demand for POP treatment of this condition.

- In regards to End-user, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy 20.0% of the market by 2027. The growing presence of Ambulatory surgical centers among care service users due to advantages like patient-friendly environment, presence of experienced healthcare professionals, shorter stay at the care center along with increasing demand for Vaginal Pessary, the insertion of which does not require long hospital stay, contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

- In regards to the region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.2% during the forecast, which is expected to hold 0% of the market by 2027. The growth rate witnessed by the region is resultant of the expansion of the health care sector and rising awareness about women's health, which is supporting the market growth in this region.



