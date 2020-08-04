PELZMANN, the Global Leaders in Authentic Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil

Wagna, Austria -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- PELZMANN are the global market leaders in Styrian pumpkin seed oil. They also offer their very own Styrian Vinegars, Salad Oil and various oil specialties. Established in 1935, the company started as a small oil mill to cater to the local oil needs. With the fourth generation currently handling the operations, Pelzmann's pumpkin seed oil has gained international popularity for the unique taste and flavor. Their oil is so versatile that it can be used in several authentic cuisines including savories, salads and desserts.



Pelzmann's Styrian Pumpkin Seed Oil possesses all the qualities that a salad oil should possess and even more. Apart from an attractive look, the oil also holds a delicate nutty taste, distinct character that ensures genuine taste and the real gourmet experience. Available in 0.25, 0.5 and 1 liter attractive bottles, they are always on the go for international shipping. Customers can also find Styrian Vinegars in apple, pear, red and wine flavors. While their specialty salad oil is a blend of high quality rapeseed oil and 20 percent pumpkin seed oil; their range of other oils also include sesame oil, hazelnut oil and walnut oil.



As one of the largest producers of pumpkin seed oil in the world, Pelzmann's constant endeavor is to make it a wholesome experience for their customers. And that is one of the secrets to Pelzmann's success. Check out their Recipes corner to make some delicious salads, snacks, main courses and desserts. To know more visit https://www.pelzmann.com/



About https://www.pelzmann.com/

PELZMANN dates back to the mid-1930s when the company was established by Franz Pelzmann I to sell pumpkin seed oil to the locals. It was his grandson, Franz Pelzmann III who began selling oil throughout Austria in 1960s. It is now a fully operated family owned business managed by the current generation of Pelzmanns, Klaus and Gregor Pelzmann with product expansions and are now open to international customers.



