Pemberton Accommodation Reviews: Guests Rate Rainbow Trail Chalets a 5-Star Winner

Pemberton, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Rainbow Trail Chalets is the epitome of luxury Pemberton Accommodation. As recent Trip Advisor reviews reveal, guests are raving about this popular adult’s only getaway which boasts four very private luxury chalets on a stunning 117 acre property. With impressive views of Karri forest and rolling green hills from each chalet, there’s plenty to get excited about when one books a holiday with Rainbow Trail Chalets.



Inside the chalets, everything is catered for. “We’ve tried to provide everything you could possibly want on your holiday,” say Mr and Mrs Zemke, the business owners. “We installed massive king-size beds, cozy fireplaces, air-conditioning, private balconies with barbecues and even little extras like an iPod docking station to Nespresso coffee maker! We really want our guests to relax and experience a luxury getaway like no other.”



Perhaps the most popular feature of the cottage style accommodation in the large spa bath, which is included in every one of the four chalets. “The spa baths are incredible,” says Mr Zemke. “Imagine sitting in your spa and enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of forests and rolling hills. That’s exactly what you get when you stay with us.”



Outside the chalets, there is plenty to do and see. Located in the South West corner of Western Australia, the accommodation is situated amongst stunning Karri tree forests, yet remains close to the ocean as well as fresh water swimming attractions such as Big Brook Dam. There are walking trails accessible from the property and the town centre is only a two minute drive from the secluded property. In town, the tourist centre offers a wide variety of both adventurous and leisurely activities, including mountain bike riding and wine tasting. In short, there are activities to suit any style of holiday.



This style of accommodation suits singles and couples. As the recent Pemberton accommodation reviews reveal, it’s perfect for a romantic place to stay, honeymoon accommodation or just a relaxing getaway from the hustle and bustle of city life. People seeking affordable but luxurious Pemberton accommodation for their next holiday, can book online at the Rainbow Trail Chalets website: http://rainbowtrailchalets.com.au