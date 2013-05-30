Gentle Teeth Offers Customers to Book an Appointment Online Through Their Web Portal

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Gentle Teeth, a leading name in Pembroke Pines orthodontics, offers customer to book an appointment online through their online portal. This facility from the clinic allows user to save time and money as they may book the appointment at any time and they will be provided with best services at the time of their appointment.



To make an online appointment, customers need to fill up an online form available at the web portal of the clinic and submit the form there itself to fix an appointment with Pembroke Pines Dentist. Then the company will contact customer as soon as possible and the appointment will be fixed as per customer's convenience. The services offered to the customers through this clinic and numerous and also world as class as the staff and the doctors available here are experienced and expert of their field.



A representative from the company said, “Come and Meet Our Friendly Dental Staff at Gentle Teeth we have had the great fortune to treat many families and strive to be a community focused dental practice. Formerly known as, Falls Cosmetic Dental Center, we have expanded and now incorporate all phases of dentistry for all ages with some of the best dentists. We have expanded our team of dental health professionals to better serve our families.”



“We know scheduling is difficult, so we strive for convenience for the whole family by offering all dental services like pediatric dentistry in Pembroke Pines Dentist, Miramar, Southwest Ranches, Davie, Weston and cooper city. And moreover to schedule a meeting customers may just fix it through our online portal” He further added regarding the benefit of this service.



About Gentle Teeth

