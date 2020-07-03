Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The total diagnosed Pemphigus Vulgaris prevalent cases in 7MM was 41,217 in 2017.

2. The diagnosed prevalent cases of Pemphigus Vulgaris was 5,275 cases in males and 8,251 cases in females in the US in 2017.



Pemphigus Vulgaris market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Pemphigus Vulgaris epidemiology and Pemphigus Vulgaris market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pemphigus Vulgaris market.



"Pemphigus Vulgaris market size in 7MM was USD 181.78 million in 2017."



Pemphigus Vulgaris is an autoimmune disorder, on the skin, they are flaccid bullae or erosions, and on the mucosa, they present as erosions. The disease also is related—perhaps genetically—to other autoimmune conditions. Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment is painful.



The US FDA approved Rituxan (rituximab) for the Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment of adults with moderate to severe Pemphigus Vulgaris in July 2018. The most recent guidelines by the international panel of experts recommend rituximab as a first-line treatment option for pemphigus. Rituxan is approved as MabThera in the EU.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008)

2. Ianalumab (VAY736)

3. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113)

4. TPM203

And many others



The key players in Pemphigus Vulgaris market are:

1. Principia Biopharma

2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals/MorphoSys

3. Argenx BVBA

4. Topas Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV)

3 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance

4 Disease Background and Overview: Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV)

5 Case Reports

6 Pemphigus Vulgaris Epidemiology and Patient Population

7 United States Epidemiology

8 EU5 Epidemiology

8.1 Germany Epidemiology

8.2 France Epidemiology

8.3 Italy Epidemiology

8.4 Spain Epidemiology

8.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology

9 Japan Epidemiology

10 Current Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment and Medical Practices

11 Unmet needs

12 Pemphigus Vulgaris Marketed Drugs

12.1 Mabthera/Rituxan: Genentech/Roche Group

13 Pemphigus Vulgaris Emerging Drugs

13.1 Key Cross Competition

13.2 Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008): Principia Biopharma

13.3 Ianalumab (VAY736): Novartis Pharmaceuticals/MorphoSys

13.4 Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx BVBA

13.5 TPM203: Topas Therapeutics

14 Pemphigus Vulgaris 7MM Market Analysis

15 United States

16 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook

16.1 Germany Market Size

16.2 France Market Size

16.3 Italy Market Size

16.4 Spain Market Size

16.5 United Kingdom Market Size

17 Japan Market Outlook

18 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Drivers

19 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Barriers

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Reimbursement and market access

22 Appendix

23 DelveInsight Capabilities

24 Disclaimer

25 About DelveInsight



