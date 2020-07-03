Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Some of the key facts of the report
1. The total diagnosed Pemphigus Vulgaris prevalent cases in 7MM was 41,217 in 2017.
2. The diagnosed prevalent cases of Pemphigus Vulgaris was 5,275 cases in males and 8,251 cases in females in the US in 2017.
Key benefits of the report
1. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Pemphigus Vulgaris epidemiology and Pemphigus Vulgaris market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
2. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.
3. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
4. Pemphigus Vulgaris market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pemphigus Vulgaris market.
"Pemphigus Vulgaris market size in 7MM was USD 181.78 million in 2017."
Pemphigus Vulgaris is an autoimmune disorder, on the skin, they are flaccid bullae or erosions, and on the mucosa, they present as erosions. The disease also is related—perhaps genetically—to other autoimmune conditions. Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment is painful.
The US FDA approved Rituxan (rituximab) for the Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment of adults with moderate to severe Pemphigus Vulgaris in July 2018. The most recent guidelines by the international panel of experts recommend rituximab as a first-line treatment option for pemphigus. Rituxan is approved as MabThera in the EU.
The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Pemphigus Vulgaris treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-
Drugs covered
1. Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008)
2. Ianalumab (VAY736)
3. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113)
4. TPM203
And many others
The key players in Pemphigus Vulgaris market are:
1. Principia Biopharma
2. Novartis Pharmaceuticals/MorphoSys
3. Argenx BVBA
4. Topas Therapeutics
And many others
Table of contents
1 Key Insights
2 Executive Summary of Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV)
3 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Overview at a Glance
4 Disease Background and Overview: Pemphigus Vulgaris (PV)
5 Case Reports
6 Pemphigus Vulgaris Epidemiology and Patient Population
7 United States Epidemiology
8 EU5 Epidemiology
8.1 Germany Epidemiology
8.2 France Epidemiology
8.3 Italy Epidemiology
8.4 Spain Epidemiology
8.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology
9 Japan Epidemiology
10 Current Pemphigus Vulgaris Treatment and Medical Practices
11 Unmet needs
12 Pemphigus Vulgaris Marketed Drugs
12.1 Mabthera/Rituxan: Genentech/Roche Group
13 Pemphigus Vulgaris Emerging Drugs
13.1 Key Cross Competition
13.2 Rilzabrutinib (PRN1008): Principia Biopharma
13.3 Ianalumab (VAY736): Novartis Pharmaceuticals/MorphoSys
13.4 Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx BVBA
13.5 TPM203: Topas Therapeutics
14 Pemphigus Vulgaris 7MM Market Analysis
15 United States
16 EU-5 countries: Market Outlook
16.1 Germany Market Size
16.2 France Market Size
16.3 Italy Market Size
16.4 Spain Market Size
16.5 United Kingdom Market Size
17 Japan Market Outlook
18 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Drivers
19 Pemphigus Vulgaris Market Barriers
20 SWOT Analysis
21 Reimbursement and market access
22 Appendix
23 DelveInsight Capabilities
24 Disclaimer
25 About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.
