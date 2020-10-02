Pen Needles Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2020 -- The report" Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles and Safety Pen Needles), Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1, Growth Hormone), Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) - Global Forecast to 2025?



According to this study, over the next five years, the Pen Needles market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2002.1 million by 2025, from $ 1648.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in the Pen Needles business.



This report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Pen Needles market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global Nanosatellite and microsatellite market by component, type, application, vertical, and region.



Major market player included in this report is BD, Kangdelai, Novo Nordisk, B. Braun, Terumo, Artsana, HTL-Strefa, Ypsomed, Beipu, Owen Mumford, Ulticare, Dongbao, Allison Medical.



Segmentation by type:



Standard Insulin Pen Needles



Safety Insulin Pen Needles



Segmentation by application:



Home Use



Medical Institutions



Others



Company Developments:



Sep 30, 2020, Retractable Technologies, Inc. Declares Dividends to Series I and II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock Shareholders



Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: RVP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared dividends to holders of its Series I Class B and Series II Class B Convertible Preferred Stock in the amounts of $12,000 and $40,242, respectively. The dividend amount is $0.125 per share for Series I Class B shareholders and $0.25 per share for Series II Class B shareholders. Dividends have accrued at 10% per annum and cover amounts in arrears from July 1, 2020, through the date of conversion or September 30, 2020, whichever is applicable. The dividends will be paid on October 22, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 12, 2020.



September 5, 2020, We Like These Underlying Trends At Retractable Technologies (NYSEMKT: RVP)



Key questions answered in the report include:



What will the market size be by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?

What are the key trends that are influencing the growth of the Pen Needles Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the leading players operating in the market?

What are the challenges and threats faced by the leading players?

What are the key outcomes of Porter's five forces analysis of the market?



