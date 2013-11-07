Pen Pals: The Unthinkable - New Series of Twisted Romance Stories Prove Danger of Blind Love

Decatur, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- When two people fall in love, life’s dramatic changes can easily cloud over realty. However, as author ‘V’ proves in a powerful new series of twisted love stories – losing sight of the world around can have devastating consequences.



‘Pen Pals’ is the new fiction series set to grip the literary world. Volume one, ‘The Unthinkable’, is the perfect opener to what promises to eventually become a classic series.



Synopsis:



‘Pen Pals: The Unthinkable’ is about a single mother (Her name is Katherine) and she's raising three daughters on her own, then she meets Bruce.



Bruce becomes Katherine's Pen Pal while doing time in prison. Bruce romances Katherine in one of his letters in order to be paroled to her home.



Then, the Unthinkable happens. Bruce is a mad man who terrorizes Katherine and her daughters.



As the author explains, the new line of short stories urges readers to truly expect the unexpected.



“Each narrative is a hair-raising page turner playing out around a unique, shocking and twisted love story. Each volume will take readers into a world very much unlike their own – a rocky atmosphere where literally anything can happen,” says V.



Continuing, “From serial killers to the supernatural; readers will be on pins and needles waiting for the next book. The first volume has been received very well and I am excited about what the future holds.”



Interested readers are urged to purchase their copy of volume one as soon as possible.



‘Pen Pals: The Unthinkable’, published by Trafford Publishing, is available now: http://amzn.to/1gn90sI.



About the Author

"My Friends tell me that I have a laugh-at-life sense of humor, and having raised five kids



It didn’t hurt any. I laugh at my own jokes but I also know when to take things seriously.



I like bizarre foods and music of most kind, horror is just one of my passions."