Pencil Kings Announces Launch of New Art Podcast for Aspiring Artists

Vancouver, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Pencil Kings, best known for their extraordinary artistic talents and for their work as professional art instructors, are pleased to announce the debut of an exciting new art podcast focused on interviews with inspiring artists. The interviews provide new insight into the behind-the-scenes world of professional artists, helping listeners learn how to turn their passion into a creative art career.



“The Pencil Kings Podcast is a peek behind the curtain into what the life of an artist is like,” commented Mitch Bowler founder of Pencil Kings. “We are excited to present these interviews and glad to see that they are becoming so popular! What better way is there to learn how to become successful as an artist than from those at the top of the game?”



Pencil King art instructors are recognized as some of the most talented artists in their respective fields, having produced images and animation for the world’s best-known entertainment brands, including Marvel, Sony, DreamWorks, EA, Nickelodeon, Activision, and more.



Pencil Kings have also earned a reputation for their skill as art instructors, offering more than 42 unique art courses and 300 art instruction videos for beginners and advanced students alike. The lessons cover everything from art fundamentals to digital painting and drawing, and they are considered some of the best and most affordable courses currently available. The Pencil Kings program is perfect for aspiring artists seeking concrete instruction and ways to find direction in their careers.



The new Pencil Kings podcasts offer insight and inspiration, providing in-depth interviews and discussions from renowned artists who explain the steps a person can take to realize his or her dream of becoming a professional artist. Until now, this subject has not been given the attention it deserves in most art circles, and it has been almost completely avoided in most art podcasts.



The early response to “Inspiring Artists” interviews on iTunes has been very enthusiastic. Geordie Wardman, parent of an aspiring young artist recently said, “I've been a huge fan of Pencil Kings art instruction as my 11 year old son has taken great tips from their art instruction courses and this podcast is a great addition to their instructional line up.”



The podcasts are available on the iTunes store, and now anyone can access artist interviews on Stitcher, the ultimate talk radio and podcast app for iPhone, Android, and PC.



About Pencil Kings

Pencil Kings instructs thousands of artists worldwide through their video training courses and private artist community. The business founded in 2010 has emerged as a leader in the space of offering high quality instruction and advice from professional artists at a price that anyone can afford. For more information, please visit www.pencilkings.com.