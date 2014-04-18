Pencil Sharp: Unique New Book Invites Readers to Learn Life Lessons from a Pencil

Alva, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Lessons from a Pencil? It may seem unlikely, but in an innovative new book by author Stony Kalango, readers will receive seven inspiring and motivating life lessons from a simple pencil.



In ‘Pencil Sharp’, the growth of human beings as children, adults and all other roles in between, are related to the journey of the pencil, transported to earth by “the pencil maker”. The pencil is told to remember it was created for a purpose, and the pencil maker communicates with the pencil all of the trials and tribulations (and joys!) it will go through during its time on the planet.



A book for anyone – struggling or not, rich or poor, teacher, mentor, friend, parent – ‘Pencil Sharp’ examines many different lessons, from leaving a legacy, to self-esteem, mistakes and failures and letting faith guide decisions. An excellent tool for children to learn about their place in the world and to define their long term goals, ‘Pencil Sharp’ is compassionate, kind and effective.



Official Synopsis:



There is an inborn desire in every one of us to live a life that is above average. In Pencil Sharp, Stony Kalango reveals valuable life lessons we can learn from a pencil that ensures whole life success for any individual. This book is a page by page plea to live the life you were made to live.



In this inspiring book for living well and wisely, you will learn: - How to use adversity as a stepping stool for greater success - That real success is not always about you and what you want - What real beauty is and the importance of what lies within you. - How to discover and bring alive the greatness in you - How to achieve happiness and fulfillment in life - How to turn your mess into a message that will make a difference



Stony Kalango's powerful and inspiring message is for all of us: not just the one in despair seeking inspiration, or the entrepreneur longing for success, but the parent, the teenager, young adult, teacher, mentor, or corporate executive - all of those who want to truly live a better life and make a difference in the world. The practical wisdom and warm encouragement in this book will propel you to achieve greatness and make a difference in the lives of those around you.



The author has been thrilled with the response so far to the unusual subject of the book.



“I realize that it’s not something anyone would immediately think of, when they imagine a motivational text,” says Kalango. “But in my life, I’ve been taught to look outside the box and nurture the greatness found within. I have been speaking before audiences since I was 8 years old, and I have never backed down. Inspiring and challenging people positively is my obsession.”



Continuing: “It breaks my heart to see dysfunctional families, damaged lives and people dying without fulfilling their true potential. I hate divorce, lack of self-esteem, failure and poverty. With ‘Pencil Sharp’, I aim to spread my message of love, peace and above all, striving for the best life – the life that Jesus wants for us. If I can change one person’s life, I will have done my duty.”



‘Pencil Sharp’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1gyBbRC. For more information, visit: http://www.skalango.com.



About Stony Kalango

Stony Kalango is a multi-talented speaker and writer. He enjoys reading, writing and soccer. He currently resides in Alva, Oklahoma.