New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Penetrating Oil Market is forecasted to reach USD 38.98 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Penetrating oils have low viscosity and are used to free fasteners or any other parts of a machine that are rusted. These penetrating oils are volatile in nature. This liquid has the ability to penetrate the pores of the metal and deposit a medium of Oil that protects the metal against moisture. They also act as cleaning agents.



Penetrating Oil lubricates the product for a short span of time. It reduces friction, but as the fluid contains a volatile solvent, it can easily get contaminated. After evaporation, they leave a residual film. The addition of penetrating lubricant additives enhances the longevity of the liquid. The demand for the market fluid as a cleaning agent is also driving the demand of the market product. Oil can be used to grease, remove tar, rust, and adhesives.



North America held a significant market share for penetrating Oil. The U.S. accounts for the largest market share due to the growing application in the marine and construction industries. The slower value-pool growth in road transport volume is declining the market share in the region.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Penetrating Oil market and profiled in the report are:



ITW, Liquid Wrench, The Claire Manufacturing Company, KANO, AFM Safecoat, WD-40 Company, Super Lube, RSC Chemical Solutions, American Polywater, and Federal Process Corporation, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Straight Oils

Emulsion Fluids / Water Soluble Fluids

Semi-synthetic / Synthetic Fluids



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Marine

Construction

Automotive

Agriculture

Others



Additives Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Extra pressure (EP) additives

Corrosion inhibitors

Micro dispersants



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Penetrating Oil Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Penetrating Oil Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Penetrating Oil market and its competitive landscape.



