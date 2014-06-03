Pennies for Freedom - A Social Initiative to Eradicate Human Trafficking

Brantford, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Barbara Purdy along with her twenty one year old son, Nathan, are set out on a social mission of helping women and children that are trapped in the dreadful world of human trafficking. Nathan suffers from Down syndrome and is set out to collect hundred million pennies and hence, the genuine cause is known as ‘Pennies For Freedom’. This initiative kicked off when Nathan read the book "Be the Change" by Zach Hunter and the impact of which is still fresh in his mind. In order to spread awareness and to help stop human trafficking, Nathan and his mom established this crowd funding campaign so that they can collect and donate. Apart from collecting pennies, they have been making jewelry and bookmarks to sell and add it to their good cause.



The entire funds that Nathan Purdy and his mom are successful in bringing together are going to be donated directly to the three genuine organizations that help and support women and children affected by human trafficking. The three organizations are as follows:-



1.International Justice Mission- By organizing rescue operations, it has successfully been able to free thousands of victims across the globe. To organize and run an operation, it costs $4,500.



2.The Well of Life- After-care center and Permaculture ‘Organic’ Demo Farm are a necessity for the rescued sex trafficking victims and that is what they are involved in building in the Philippines. They are still falling short of $163,975.89.



3.Jewels in a Crown- They are home to thousands of girls and women who have suffered trafficking in Kolkata and provide them with safe employment to start a new independent life. An employment opportunity is important to help them live a life of dignity and freedom.



The crowd funding campaign started by Pennies For Freedom strives to spread awareness and will continue to raise funds till the sale of humans is history. Currently, the campaign goal is set at $25,000 and each and every penny raised will be donated to the above-mentioned organizations involved in doing great work.



The mother-son duo strongly believes that if everyone sets out to be a part of this cause by raising as much or as little as they can, it will make a huge difference. One can even help by visiting their website PennieForFreedom.com and sharing and following them on Indiegogo and other social media platforms.



Media Contact:-



Name: Barbara Purdy

Email Id: penniesforfreedom@gmail.com

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/pennies-for-freedom