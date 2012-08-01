Pennsylvania 5 County Cleanout Offers Services of Quick Trash Removal in Bucks County at Affordable Prices

Telford, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- 5 County Cleanout, a junk removal company, offers services of quick trash removal in Bucks County. They are a local, independent, property cleanout service offering removal solutions at the lowest prices in the industry.
Removing junk from one’s house or business premises can be a particularly stressful experience for many individuals, who often have more important matters that warrant their time and energy. They are pioneers in providing services of quick trash removal in Bucks County. They can handle simple, single item pickups where all the customer has to do is finalize the physical location and specify what type of junk is in need of disposal.
They also provide services of trash removal in Montgomery County by sending out a disposal van as soon as possible to ensure a smooth removal process. By offering quality services of trash removal in Montgomery County they are able to give a peace of mind to the clients, knowing that they hired a trusted local company.
A 5 County Cleanout spokesperson stated, “because our service takes so much stress away from the lives of business and homeowners in Pennsylvania, we want people to easily find us no matter what county they reside in. We want to make sure our customers know we are not a volume based company, so you do not have to worry about being charged for space you did not fill.”
They offer a wide range of junk hauling services at the best price in the town. All the items are sorted out and the reusable items are separated from the trash.
About 5 County Cleanout
5 County Cleanout is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time. For more information on the full range of services and to obtain and instant quote visit http://www.5countycleanout.com